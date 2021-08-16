0xBitcoin (0xBTC) 24 Hour Volume Tops $737,393.00

0xBitcoin (CURRENCY:0xBTC) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 16th. During the last week, 0xBitcoin has traded down 7.7% against the US dollar. One 0xBitcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.68 or 0.00001467 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. 0xBitcoin has a total market cap of $3.92 million and $737,393.00 worth of 0xBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.27 or 0.00062858 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002147 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003148 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00017031 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002150 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $426.62 or 0.00916113 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.51 or 0.00048334 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.72 or 0.00104623 BTC.

About 0xBitcoin

0xBitcoin (CRYPTO:0xBTC) is a coin. It was first traded on February 7th, 2018. 0xBitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,984 coins and its circulating supply is 5,736,550 coins. The official website for 0xBitcoin is 0xbitcoin.org . The Reddit community for 0xBitcoin is /r/0xbitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for 0xBitcoin is medium.com/@0xBitcoin . 0xBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @0xbitcoin_ERC20 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “0xBitcoin is a mineable ERC20 token used as a medium of exchange. 0xBTC is a faithful implementation of Bitcoin as a trustless, immutable Ethereum smart contract. It is not a fork. It combines the Bitcoin properties of block rewards, proof-of-work issuance, and a 21 million coin cap with the Ethereum properties of speed, DApps, and DEX trading. 0xBitcoin is not affiliated with either Bitcoin or Ethereum. It is an independent project with a decentralized development community. “

