$1.66 Earnings Per Share Expected for Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) to announce $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Installed Building Products’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.62 to $1.72. Installed Building Products reported earnings per share of $1.21 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Installed Building Products will report full year earnings of $5.81 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.61 to $5.97. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $6.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.51 to $7.31. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Installed Building Products.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.18. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 44.14% and a net margin of 6.18%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IBP shares. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Installed Building Products in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist boosted their price objective on Installed Building Products from $130.00 to $144.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Installed Building Products from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Installed Building Products currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.09.

In other Installed Building Products news, CAO Todd R. Fry sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $57,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,957 shares in the company, valued at $685,055. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $4,566,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,893,313.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 275,240 shares of company stock valued at $33,552,627. Company insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,799,360 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $421,273,000 after purchasing an additional 136,321 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,489,757 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $304,647,000 after purchasing an additional 31,525 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 1.7% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,985,241 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $220,124,000 after purchasing an additional 33,480 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 18.4% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,012,029 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $112,213,000 after purchasing an additional 156,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products in the second quarter worth $114,657,000. Institutional investors own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IBP traded down $0.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $123.33. 74,934 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,610. Installed Building Products has a 12 month low of $85.18 and a 12 month high of $140.58. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.06 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $117.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.65%.

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

