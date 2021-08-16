$1.82 EPS Expected for LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) to report earnings per share of $1.82 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for LPL Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.74 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.86. LPL Financial reported earnings per share of $1.44 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LPL Financial will report full year earnings of $7.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.20 to $7.32. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $9.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.48 to $10.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow LPL Financial.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. LPL Financial had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 38.84%.

LPLA has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of LPL Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $220.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. dropped their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $239.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $166.00 target price on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.85.

LPLA traded down $0.84 during trading on Monday, reaching $145.55. 6,942 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 586,332. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.97. LPL Financial has a 12 month low of $73.14 and a 12 month high of $159.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.48%.

In other news, Director Matthew Enyedi sold 7,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,002,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Scott Seese sold 12,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total transaction of $1,741,671.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in LPL Financial during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in LPL Financial during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in LPL Financial during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in LPL Financial during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in LPL Financial by 241.6% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. 87.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

