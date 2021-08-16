$106.97 Million in Sales Expected for BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) to report sales of $106.97 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for BlackLine’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $107.25 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $106.50 million. BlackLine reported sales of $90.53 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that BlackLine will report full-year sales of $420.82 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $417.68 million to $421.87 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $509.28 million, with estimates ranging from $495.22 million to $528.08 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow BlackLine.

Get BlackLine alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BlackLine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of BlackLine from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of BlackLine from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet raised shares of BlackLine from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of BlackLine in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.30.

Shares of NASDAQ BL opened at $112.09 on Monday. BlackLine has a fifty-two week low of $72.24 and a fifty-two week high of $154.61. The company has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of -71.85 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 4.96 and a current ratio of 4.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.54.

In related news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 477 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total value of $53,924.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,919,144.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Partin sold 5,000 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.74, for a total transaction of $563,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,857 shares of company stock worth $11,327,240 in the last ninety days. 10.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC grew its stake in BlackLine by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 209,787 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,741,000 after buying an additional 46,922 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in BlackLine by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 221,461 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,006,000 after buying an additional 40,393 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of BlackLine during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of BlackLine by 107.7% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 886,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,091,000 after purchasing an additional 459,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of BlackLine by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 57,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

About BlackLine

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

Featured Article: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BlackLine (BL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BlackLine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackLine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.