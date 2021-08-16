1,354 Shares in J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) Purchased by USA Financial Portformulas Corp

USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,354 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in J2 Global by 58.0% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,107,080 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $372,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140,230 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in J2 Global by 7.5% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,044,562 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,061,000 after acquiring an additional 143,127 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in J2 Global by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,016,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,273,000 after acquiring an additional 36,156 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in J2 Global by 7.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 763,584 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,532,000 after acquiring an additional 51,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of J2 Global by 14.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 735,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,126,000 after buying an additional 92,143 shares during the period.

Get J2 Global alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of J2 Global in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on J2 Global from $130.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $139.00 target price (up previously from $122.00) on shares of J2 Global in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wedbush boosted their target price on J2 Global from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on J2 Global from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. J2 Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.18.

In related news, Director Douglas Y. Bech sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.98, for a total value of $383,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 135,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,299,824.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 5.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ JCOM opened at $133.97 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $137.90. J2 Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.85 and a 52-week high of $147.35.

About J2 Global

J2 Global, Inc is an Internet information and services company, which engages in the digital media and cloud services business. The firm operates through the following segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. The company was founded by Jaye Muller and John F.

See Also: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for J2 Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J2 Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.