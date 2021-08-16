1,480 Shares in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Acquired by Paragon Capital Management Ltd

Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,480 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,599,923 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $11,084,513,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600,480 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,766,435 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,349,140,000 after acquiring an additional 525,507 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,154,422 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,876,735,000 after buying an additional 876,689 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,330,243 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,369,687,000 after acquiring an additional 2,781,284 shares during the period. Finally, Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 471.5% during the first quarter. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,022,915 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $798,578,000 after acquiring an additional 4,969,053 shares during the last quarter. 68.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

In other news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $206,039.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $242,220.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,411 shares of company stock valued at $458,160. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on QCOM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (down from $195.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective (up previously from $200.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.81.

QUALCOMM stock opened at $147.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $166.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $141.10. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $108.30 and a 52-week high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 102.31% and a net margin of 28.25%. Equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 81.44%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Read More: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.