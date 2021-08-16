$152.05 Million in Sales Expected for First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) to announce $152.05 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Financial Bancorp.’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $149.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $155.00 million. First Financial Bancorp. reported sales of $161.68 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Financial Bancorp. will report full-year sales of $622.95 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $622.00 million to $623.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $586.90 million, with estimates ranging from $581.00 million to $592.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for First Financial Bancorp..

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.06. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 8.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FFBC. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $22.44 price objective (down from $25.00) on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Financial Bancorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

In other First Financial Bancorp. news, Director Thomas Murray Obrien sold 39,908 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total transaction of $1,014,461.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $981,212. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Claude E. Davis sold 33,067 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total value of $846,515.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 221,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,672,729.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 89,892 shares of company stock valued at $2,293,206. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 1.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 858,275 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,281,000 after acquiring an additional 11,709 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 3.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,769,792 shares of the bank’s stock worth $112,710,000 after acquiring an additional 150,946 shares in the last quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 156.6% during the second quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 26,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 16,234 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 12.4% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 284,720 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,728,000 after acquiring an additional 31,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 1.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,428,632 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,759,000 after buying an additional 19,420 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Financial Bancorp. stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,456. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. First Financial Bancorp. has a 52 week low of $11.28 and a 52 week high of $26.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.09%.

About First Financial Bancorp.

First Financial Bancorp operates a bank holding company. The firm operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Financial Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, financial and other related activities. It operates through the following business lines: Commercial, Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Wealth Management, Investment Commercial Real Estate, and Commercial Finance.

