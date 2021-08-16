1,590 Shares in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Acquired by SPC Financial Inc.

SPC Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TLT. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 24,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after acquiring an additional 3,428 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $9,970,000. Signature Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $419,000. CRA Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 348.4% during the 1st quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 14,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 10,884 shares during the period. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory grew its position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 67.1% in the first quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 3,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLT opened at $148.55 on Monday. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $133.19 and a one year high of $167.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $146.08.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.182 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%.

iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

