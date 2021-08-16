$17.75 Million in Sales Expected for Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) will announce sales of $17.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Consolidated Water’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $17.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $18.00 million. Consolidated Water reported sales of $19.09 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, August 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Consolidated Water will report full year sales of $70.75 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $69.00 million to $72.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $76.30 million, with estimates ranging from $73.00 million to $79.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Consolidated Water.

Get Consolidated Water alerts:

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $17.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.95 million. Consolidated Water had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 5.81%.

In other news, Director Clarence B. Flowers sold 2,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.78, for a total value of $27,834.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 300,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,840,083.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 5.37% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CWCO. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Water by 46.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 2,468 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Consolidated Water during the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Consolidated Water during the first quarter worth about $135,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Consolidated Water during the first quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Consolidated Water by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. 46.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CWCO remained flat at $$12.47 during midday trading on Wednesday. 557 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,413. Consolidated Water has a fifty-two week low of $10.01 and a fifty-two week high of $15.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. Consolidated Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.71%.

Consolidated Water Company Profile

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, manages, and operates water production and water treatment plants primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

Read More: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Consolidated Water (CWCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.