1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOW) Short Interest Up 150.0% in July

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOW) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, an increase of 150.0% from the July 15th total of 2,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 20,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOW) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,954 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.30% of 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BCOW opened at $10.74 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.96 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.12. 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin has a 12-month low of $7.82 and a 12-month high of $16.65.

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin (NASDAQ:BCOW) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.77 million for the quarter. 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin had a return on equity of 2.18% and a net margin of 5.81%.

About 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc operates as a holding company for PyraMax Bank, FSB that provides a range of financial services. The company offers checking, savings, and certificate of deposits accounts. Its loan products include one- to four-family residential real estate, residential real estate construction, commercial real estate, and land development loans; commercial loans and lines of credit secured by non-real estate business assets; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, new and used automobile loans, boat loans, recreational vehicle loans, and loans secured by certificates of deposit.

