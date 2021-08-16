1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) Trading Up 2.9%

1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM)’s share price was up 2.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $24.34 and last traded at $24.30. Approximately 12,733 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,315,547 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.62.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ONEM shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of 1Life Healthcare in a research note on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. dropped their price target on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Truist dropped their price target on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. 1Life Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.81.

Get 1Life Healthcare alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of -30.38 and a beta of 1.29.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.12). 1Life Healthcare had a negative net margin of 22.60% and a negative return on equity of 20.62%. The company had revenue of $120.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.63 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share. 1Life Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David P. Kennedy sold 2,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total transaction of $73,589.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David P. Kennedy sold 5,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.60, for a total transaction of $186,681.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 121,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,752,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 82,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,223,000 after purchasing an additional 4,306 shares in the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth about $2,597,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

About 1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM)

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

Recommended Story: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for 1Life Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1Life Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.