1MillionNFTs Price Tops $1.49 (1MIL)

1MillionNFTs (CURRENCY:1MIL) traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 16th. During the last week, 1MillionNFTs has traded down 15.5% against the U.S. dollar. One 1MillionNFTs coin can now be bought for approximately $1.49 or 0.00003220 BTC on major exchanges. 1MillionNFTs has a market cap of $178,850.22 and $166,192.00 worth of 1MillionNFTs was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002161 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002662 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.49 or 0.00052925 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.08 or 0.00136294 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.41 or 0.00158615 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00004023 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46,273.30 or 0.99981093 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $426.30 or 0.00921087 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About 1MillionNFTs

1MillionNFTs’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,000 coins. 1MillionNFTs’ official Twitter account is @1millionnft

1MillionNFTs Coin Trading

