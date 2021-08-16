$2.78 Billion in Sales Expected for Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) to announce sales of $2.78 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Newell Brands’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.82 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.75 billion. Newell Brands posted sales of $2.70 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Newell Brands will report full year sales of $15.39 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.28 billion to $40.44 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $10.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.03 billion to $10.68 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Newell Brands.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. Newell Brands had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NWL shares. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Newell Brands in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Newell Brands from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWL traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.98. 24,205 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,635,643. Newell Brands has a 1-year low of $15.67 and a 1-year high of $30.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 0.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.40%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 344.2% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the second quarter valued at $30,000. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 190.0% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.85% of the company’s stock.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.

