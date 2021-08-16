2,000 Shares in Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) Purchased by Cordasco Financial Network

Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 236.2% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 66.5% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the period. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA acquired a new position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,422 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Sibanye Stillwater stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $16.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,659,072. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.96. Sibanye Stillwater Limited has a 1-year low of $10.26 and a 1-year high of $20.68. The company has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.99.

SBSW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sibanye Stillwater from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Sibanye Stillwater from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.33.

Sibanye Stillwater Ltd. engages in the provision of precious metals mining services. Its portfolio includes the platinum group metal (PGM) operations in the United States, South Africa, and Zimbabwe; gold operations and projects in South Africa; and copper, gold and PGM exploration properties in North and South America.

