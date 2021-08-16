$22.50 Million in Sales Expected for Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) to announce sales of $22.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Falcon Minerals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $24.00 million and the lowest is $21.00 million. Falcon Minerals posted sales of $9.67 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 132.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Falcon Minerals will report full year sales of $77.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $73.00 million to $82.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $90.50 million, with estimates ranging from $80.00 million to $101.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Falcon Minerals.

Get Falcon Minerals alerts:

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Falcon Minerals had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 1.40%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Falcon Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of Falcon Minerals stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.51. 394,316 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 311,818. The company has a market capitalization of $389.23 million, a PE ratio of 77.68 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Falcon Minerals has a twelve month low of $1.82 and a twelve month high of $5.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. This is a positive change from Falcon Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.30%. Falcon Minerals’s payout ratio is 800.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Falcon Minerals by 11.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 2,564 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Falcon Minerals by 1.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 187,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 2,688 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Falcon Minerals by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 126,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 3,503 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Falcon Minerals by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 246,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 3,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Falcon Minerals by 4.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 100,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Falcon Minerals Company Profile

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires and owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns interests covering approximately 256,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Karnes, DeWitt, and Gonzales Counties in Texas, as well as approximately 75,000 gross unit acres in the Marcellus Shale across Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

Recommended Story: Float

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Falcon Minerals (FLMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Falcon Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Falcon Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.