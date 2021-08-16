24,050 Shares in Audacy, Inc. (NYSEARCA:AUD) Bought by Investors Research Corp

Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Audacy, Inc. (NYSEARCA:AUD) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 24,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in Audacy during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Audacy in the first quarter valued at $127,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Audacy in the first quarter valued at $157,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Audacy in the first quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Audacy in the second quarter valued at $354,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Audacy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.50 price target (up previously from $5.00) on shares of Audacy in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

NYSEARCA AUD traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.27. 15,245 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,365,108. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $462.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.90. Audacy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.32 and a 12-month high of $6.34.

Audacy (NYSEARCA:AUD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.08). Audacy had a negative net margin of 17.60% and a negative return on equity of 28.33%. As a group, analysts predict that Audacy, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO David J. Field purchased 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.06 per share, for a total transaction of $382,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 17.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Audacy Company Profile

Audacy, Inc engages in the provision of media and entertainment services. Its portfolio includes radio stations, markets, media brands, events, and case studies. The firm creates live, original events, as well as large-scale concerts, intimate live performances with big artists on small stages, and crafted food and beverage events.

