2,413 Shares in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Acquired by Unigestion Holding SA

Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,413 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Humana by 271.4% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 78 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 85 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 95.7% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 90 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Humana during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Humana during the first quarter worth approximately $81,000. 83.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HUM opened at $410.77 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $439.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Humana Inc. has a 12-month low of $370.22 and a 12-month high of $475.44.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.03. Humana had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 3.09%. On average, equities analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 21.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HUM shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on Humana from $462.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Humana in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $455.65 target price on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Humana in a report on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, boosted their target price on shares of Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $480.65.

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

