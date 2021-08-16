24,878 Shares in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN) Acquired by GSB Wealth Management LLC

GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 24,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,358,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 21,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,573,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 647,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,729,000 after buying an additional 174,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 379,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,621,000 after purchasing an additional 107,603 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of SMIN remained flat at $$56.38 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 47,999 shares. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.48. iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $40.25 and a 1-year high of $55.12.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.