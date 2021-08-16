$3.63 Million in Sales Expected for Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) will announce sales of $3.63 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Phunware’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.00 million to $4.16 million. Phunware posted sales of $3.13 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Phunware will report full year sales of $11.78 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.46 million to $12.82 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $17.21 million, with estimates ranging from $16.97 million to $17.51 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Phunware.

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). Phunware had a negative net margin of 429.56% and a negative return on equity of 871.53%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PHUN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Phunware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Phunware in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Phunware in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock.

Phunware stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.85. 1,649,121 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,411,530. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Phunware has a 52-week low of $0.60 and a 52-week high of $3.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.91 million, a PE ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 12.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.23.

In related news, Director George Syllantavos sold 27,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.45, for a total value of $39,196.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 172,757 shares in the company, valued at $250,497.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Eric Manlunas sold 113,700 shares of Phunware stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.31, for a total transaction of $148,947.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 83,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,934.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Phunware by 343.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 230,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 178,442 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Phunware in the second quarter valued at $433,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Phunware by 7.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,365,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after buying an additional 170,371 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Phunware by 100.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Phunware by 9.2% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 262,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. 7.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phunware, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software platform that equips companies with the products, solutions, and services to engage, manage, and monetize their mobile application portfolios worldwide. Its products and services include cloud-based mobile software that licenses in software development kits (SDKs) form utilized inside mobile applications, such as analytics that provides data related to application use and engagement; content management that allows application admins to create and manage app content in a cloud-based portal; alerts, notifications, and messaging; marketing automation that enables location-triggered messages and workflow; advertising; and location-based services that include mapping, navigation, wayfinding, workflow, asset management, and policy enforcement.

