30,000 Shares in The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:WTER) Purchased by Round Table Services LLC

Round Table Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:WTER) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Alkaline Water during the first quarter valued at about $266,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Alkaline Water by 30.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 484,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 112,837 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of The Alkaline Water by 109.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 159,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 83,722 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Alkaline Water during the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of The Alkaline Water by 25.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 121,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 24,818 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of WTER opened at $2.05 on Monday. The Alkaline Water Company Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.93 and a fifty-two week high of $2.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.68.

The Alkaline Water (OTCMKTS:WTER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 1st. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The Alkaline Water had a negative return on equity of 263.88% and a negative net margin of 22.16%.

WTER has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Alkaline Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of The Alkaline Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $1.25 to $0.90 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th.

The Alkaline Water Company Profile

The Alkaline Water Company Inc produces, distributes, and markets bottled alkaline water in the United States. It also provides flavored bottled alkaline water in various flavors, including raspberry, watermelon, lemon, lemon lime, peach mango, blood orange, and cucumber mint. The company offers bottled alkaline water in various volumes under the Alkaline88 brand.

