$329.33 Million in Sales Expected for The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) will report sales of $329.33 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for The AZEK’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $321.60 million and the highest is $339.93 million. The AZEK reported sales of $263.92 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 24.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that The AZEK will report full year sales of $1.13 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.16 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow The AZEK.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. The AZEK had a positive return on equity of 10.13% and a negative net margin of 0.89%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on The AZEK in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Wedbush began coverage on The AZEK in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on The AZEK from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The AZEK currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.17.

In other The AZEK news, insider Scott Vanwinter sold 23,918 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total transaction of $955,524.10. Also, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 1,387 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $58,267.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 123,091 shares of company stock worth $4,978,404 in the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The AZEK during the fourth quarter valued at about $997,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in The AZEK during the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in The AZEK by 74.0% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in The AZEK during the fourth quarter valued at about $933,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in The AZEK by 372.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 517,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,909,000 after acquiring an additional 408,081 shares during the period. 91.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AZEK traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $41.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,059,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,155,228. The AZEK has a one year low of $30.88 and a one year high of $51.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 3.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.11. The company has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of -510.44 and a beta of 1.49.

About The AZEK

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

