$34.95 Million in Sales Expected for Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) will announce $34.95 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Mesa Laboratories’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $33.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $36.10 million. Mesa Laboratories posted sales of $31.86 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Mesa Laboratories will report full-year sales of $147.05 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $145.50 million to $148.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $156.40 million, with estimates ranging from $152.80 million to $160.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Mesa Laboratories.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $37.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.92 million. Mesa Laboratories had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 6.20%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

In other news, SVP Gregory Dinoia sold 540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.27, for a total transaction of $140,545.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,380 shares in the company, valued at $359,172.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John James Sullivan sold 2,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.46, for a total value of $556,983.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,087,343.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,402 shares of company stock worth $7,459,915. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 932,272 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $252,804,000 after purchasing an additional 114,355 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 181.3% during the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 75,113 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $18,289,000 after purchasing an additional 48,409 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,506 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $19,119,000 after purchasing an additional 18,595 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 321.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,557 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,762,000 after purchasing an additional 14,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 87.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,565 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,328,000 after purchasing an additional 11,945 shares in the last quarter. 86.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MLAB stock opened at $278.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 9.06 and a current ratio of 9.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $275.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 376.61 and a beta of 0.40. Mesa Laboratories has a twelve month low of $229.00 and a twelve month high of $307.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 12.21%.

Mesa Laboratories Company Profile

Mesa Laboratories, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of instruments and disposable products utilized in healthcare, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical device, and petrochemical industries. It operates through the following segments: Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Instruments, Continuous Monitoring, and Biopharmaceutical Development.

