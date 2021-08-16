3,501 Shares in General Motors (NYSE:GM) Acquired by Gill Capital Partners LLC

Gill Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,501 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,423,763 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,112,764,000 after purchasing an additional 949,040 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in General Motors by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,394,184 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $827,218,000 after acquiring an additional 84,386 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in General Motors by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,135,664 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $697,315,000 after buying an additional 5,119,027 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in General Motors by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,732,480 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $674,148,000 after buying an additional 2,820,610 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in General Motors by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 9,314,452 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $535,208,000 after buying an additional 315,057 shares during the period. 76.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GM traded down $0.75 during trading on Monday, hitting $52.90. 837,513 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,898,629. The firm has a market cap of $76.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.12, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.82. General Motors has a 52-week low of $27.15 and a 52-week high of $64.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.66 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 9.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 103.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.50) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GM. Argus boosted their price objective on General Motors from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group boosted their price objective on General Motors from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Barclays upped their target price on General Motors from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on General Motors from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on General Motors in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. General Motors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.41.

In related news, EVP Matthew Tsien sold 192,986 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.83, for a total value of $12,125,310.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 237,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,923,381.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total value of $384,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,113 shares in the company, valued at $7,816,453.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 215,975 shares of company stock worth $13,595,817 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

