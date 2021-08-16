400 Shares in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Purchased by Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,290,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,226,000 after purchasing an additional 117,076 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 978,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,216,000 after buying an additional 68,700 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 867,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,678,000 after purchasing an additional 135,841 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 829,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,056,000 after buying an additional 4,292 shares during the period. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 552,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,322,000 after buying an additional 100,700 shares during the period. 55.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:CRSP opened at $126.76 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a PE ratio of 24.81 and a beta of 2.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $132.22. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 1-year low of $76.71 and a 1-year high of $220.20.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $9.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.52 by $5.92. CRISPR Therapeutics had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 49.52%. Equities analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Rodger Novak sold 25,000 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.62, for a total value of $3,215,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 646,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,196,046.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 20,375 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.48, for a total value of $3,106,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,616,404.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 146,875 shares of company stock worth $20,421,110. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

CRSP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded CRISPR Therapeutics to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays upped their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet raised CRISPR Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. raised CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.50.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. The company develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

Featured Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP).

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.