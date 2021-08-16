422,639 Shares in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Purchased by Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 422,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,607,000. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF accounts for 4.4% of Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.15% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1,119.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 670.1% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSB traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $53.80. The stock had a trading volume of 16,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,946,790. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.60. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $52.48 and a 1-year high of $54.78.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%.

