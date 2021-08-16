4,780 Shares in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Purchased by Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EPR. B&I Capital AG bought a new position in EPR Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,265,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in EPR Properties by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in EPR Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in EPR Properties by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 439,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,170,000 after purchasing an additional 109,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new position in EPR Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $715,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EPR traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $49.68. The stock had a trading volume of 8,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 769,640. The company has a current ratio of 9.35, a quick ratio of 9.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.27, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.86. EPR Properties has a 12-month low of $20.62 and a 12-month high of $56.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.25.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $125.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.62 million. EPR Properties had a negative net margin of 21.28% and a negative return on equity of 3.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that EPR Properties will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.04%. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is 158.73%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EPR shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.17.

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

