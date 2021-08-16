4NEW (KWATT) Price Hits $0.0012 on Top Exchanges

4NEW (CURRENCY:KWATT) traded down 9.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. 4NEW has a total market capitalization of $76,180.87 and $1,235.00 worth of 4NEW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, 4NEW has traded up 4.1% against the US dollar. One 4NEW coin can currently be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.87 or 0.00062314 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003225 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.73 or 0.00016688 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $430.42 or 0.00929094 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.88 or 0.00109824 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.92 or 0.00047314 BTC.

4NEW Coin Profile

4NEW (KWATT) is a coin. 4NEW’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 61,152,763 coins. 4NEW’s official website is 4new.io . 4NEW’s official Twitter account is @4newcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for 4NEW is /r/4newNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “4NEW Limited is a blockchain integrated Waste to the Energy treatment facility. Its product is grounded in necessities, aiming to solve two social problems, waste surplus, and energy shortfall. The blockchain platform will be built on top of the underlying treatment infrastructure covering the entire supply chain from collection of waste to a generation of electricity to the sale of energy units to the national grid or between consumers and industry peers. “

Buying and Selling 4NEW

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 4NEW directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 4NEW should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 4NEW using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

