51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 8,497 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 353,808 shares.The stock last traded at $69.92 and had previously closed at $69.83.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 51job from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Citigroup lowered shares of 51job from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.90 and a beta of 0.66.

51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) last released its earnings results on Friday, June 25th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.20). 51job had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 24.75%. The business had revenue of $136.63 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that 51job, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Korea Investment CORP bought a new stake in shares of 51job in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in 51job by 601.6% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in 51job in the second quarter worth about $109,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in 51job by 300.0% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in 51job by 20.1% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.25% of the company’s stock.

About 51job (NASDAQ:JOBS)

51job, Inc is a holding company that engages in provision of human resource services. It offers services in the areas of recruitment solutions, training & assessment, and human resources outsourcing, business process outsourcing, professional assessment, executive search and compensation analysis. The company was founded by Kathleen Chien, Rick Yan, Lei Feng, and Norman Lui in 1998 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

