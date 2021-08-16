56,281 Shares in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Acquired by GSB Wealth Management LLC

GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 56,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,848,000. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF comprises 1.2% of GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHV. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 603.5% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2,023.8% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

SCHV traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $70.70. 10,662 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 506,565. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.88. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $50.21 and a 12-month high of $70.84.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

See Also: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.