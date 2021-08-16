60 Shares in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Acquired by Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 60 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of POOL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Pool by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,022 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Pool by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 260,964 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $97,200,000 after acquiring an additional 7,926 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Pool in the 1st quarter valued at $4,846,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Pool by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 899 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pool by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,328 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the period. 85.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

POOL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Pool from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Pool from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Pool from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $482.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Pool in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $535.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pool has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $462.14.

Pool stock opened at $485.21 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $461.83. The stock has a market cap of $19.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.87 and a beta of 0.78. Pool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $285.92 and a fifty-two week high of $495.22.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $6.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.37 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 76.48% and a net margin of 11.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.72 EPS. Analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 14.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Pool’s payout ratio is presently 38.00%.

In other news, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 9,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.12, for a total value of $4,742,647.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 74,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,290,963.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Hart Melanie Housey sold 1,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.13, for a total value of $815,455.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,751 shares of company stock worth $21,365,139. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

