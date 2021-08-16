627 Shares in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Acquired by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BG. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bunge by 115.6% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,524,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $120,877,000 after purchasing an additional 817,679 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Bunge by 3,631.6% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 718,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,962,000 after buying an additional 699,307 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Bunge by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,936,122 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $787,637,000 after buying an additional 656,296 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Bunge by 91.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 779,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,779,000 after buying an additional 371,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Bunge by 274.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 336,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,636,000 after buying an additional 246,200 shares in the last quarter. 76.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BG. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Bunge in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Bunge from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Bunge from $72.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Bunge from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Bunge from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.00.

Shares of NYSE:BG opened at $79.17 on Monday. Bunge Limited has a 52-week low of $43.41 and a 52-week high of $92.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.01. Bunge had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 28.91%. Equities analysts predict that Bunge Limited will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.10%.

In other Bunge news, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 155,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.53, for a total value of $13,784,121.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $825,719.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 155,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total transaction of $13,859,076.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $830,476.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bunge Profile

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment involves in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

