$678.37 Million in Sales Expected for FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) to report sales of $678.37 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for FTI Consulting’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $687.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $669.43 million. FTI Consulting posted sales of $622.25 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that FTI Consulting will report full-year sales of $2.75 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.85 billion to $2.98 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for FTI Consulting.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.22. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 16.75%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FCN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of FTI Consulting in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock.

In other FTI Consulting news, Director Brenda J. Bacon sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total value of $1,081,950.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,343,936.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCN. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of FTI Consulting during the 1st quarter worth about $256,658,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,785,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $530,383,000 after acquiring an additional 874,794 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 143.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 860,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $120,505,000 after acquiring an additional 506,972 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 111.0% during the 1st quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 909,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $127,436,000 after acquiring an additional 478,527 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in FTI Consulting during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,187,000. 96.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:FCN traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $144.45. 105,556 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 343,056. The stock has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.12 and a beta of 0.42. FTI Consulting has a 12 month low of $94.87 and a 12 month high of $147.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $139.15.

FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. Its Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation, transactions, turnaround, restructuring, and bankruptcy services. The company's Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment offers anti-corruption/anti-money laundering investigations and compliance, and data and analytics, as well as compliance, monitoring, and receivership services; cybersecurity, forensic accounting and advisory, and global risk and investigations practice; and construction solutions, dispute advisory, trial, insurance claims, health and environmental solutions, and export controls and sanctions.

