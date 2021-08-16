$678.37 Million in Sales Expected for FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) This Quarter

Posted by on Aug 16th, 2021

Equities analysts expect FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) to report sales of $678.37 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for FTI Consulting’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $687.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $669.43 million. FTI Consulting posted sales of $622.25 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that FTI Consulting will report full-year sales of $2.75 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.85 billion to $2.98 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for FTI Consulting.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.22. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 16.75%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FCN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of FTI Consulting in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock.

In other FTI Consulting news, Director Brenda J. Bacon sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total value of $1,081,950.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,343,936.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCN. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of FTI Consulting during the 1st quarter worth about $256,658,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,785,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $530,383,000 after acquiring an additional 874,794 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 143.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 860,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $120,505,000 after acquiring an additional 506,972 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 111.0% during the 1st quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 909,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $127,436,000 after acquiring an additional 478,527 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in FTI Consulting during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,187,000. 96.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:FCN traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $144.45. 105,556 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 343,056. The stock has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.12 and a beta of 0.42. FTI Consulting has a 12 month low of $94.87 and a 12 month high of $147.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $139.15.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. Its Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation, transactions, turnaround, restructuring, and bankruptcy services. The company's Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment offers anti-corruption/anti-money laundering investigations and compliance, and data and analytics, as well as compliance, monitoring, and receivership services; cybersecurity, forensic accounting and advisory, and global risk and investigations practice; and construction solutions, dispute advisory, trial, insurance claims, health and environmental solutions, and export controls and sanctions.

Read More: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FTI Consulting (FCN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN)

Receive News & Ratings for FTI Consulting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTI Consulting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.