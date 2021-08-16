$722.03 Million in Sales Expected for Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) will announce $722.03 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Central Garden & Pet’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $702.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $737.40 million. Central Garden & Pet posted sales of $675.97 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will report full-year sales of $3.29 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.27 billion to $3.30 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.34 billion to $3.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Central Garden & Pet.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.38. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 15.62%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CENTA shares. Truist started coverage on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Central Garden & Pet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Central Garden & Pet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Central Garden & Pet by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Central Garden & Pet in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Central Garden & Pet by 1,422.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 3,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Central Garden & Pet in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Central Garden & Pet stock traded down $0.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.37. 1,628 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,366. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Central Garden & Pet has a 12 month low of $33.13 and a 12 month high of $55.82.

Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. Founded initially as a distribution company, it grew its business through a succession of over 50 acquisitions and created a broad portfolio which allows for economies of scale and market advantages.

