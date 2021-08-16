$724.74 Million in Sales Expected for CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) will post $724.74 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for CAE’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $617.47 million and the highest estimate coming in at $782.42 million. CAE reported sales of $528.91 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that CAE will report full-year sales of $2.93 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.68 billion to $3.03 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.89 billion to $3.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover CAE.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. CAE had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 3.50%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Desjardins cut shares of CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of CAE from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. CIBC upped their price target on CAE from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on CAE from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CAE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. CAE presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.80.

NYSE:CAE traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,677. CAE has a 52-week low of $13.80 and a 52-week high of $32.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.81, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.81.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CAE by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 907,108 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,844,000 after purchasing an additional 115,967 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in CAE during the first quarter worth about $10,633,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CAE in the 1st quarter worth about $6,307,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in CAE by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 29,679 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CAE by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,782,013 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $135,433,000 after acquiring an additional 443,813 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.02% of the company’s stock.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment and training solutions to defense and security markets, commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, helicopter operators, aircraft manufacturers, and healthcare education and service providers worldwide.

