7,352 Shares in Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) Bought by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 7,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Plumas Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 41,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Plumas Bancorp by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 2,385 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Plumas Bancorp by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC raised its position in Plumas Bancorp by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 78,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after buying an additional 8,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Plumas Bancorp by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after buying an additional 10,539 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Plumas Bancorp news, Director Michonne R. Ascuaga bought 838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.83 per share, with a total value of $26,673.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Heidi S. Gansert bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.95 per share, with a total value of $31,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $31,950. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PLBC opened at $32.42 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $188.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.52. Plumas Bancorp has a 12 month low of $18.70 and a 12 month high of $33.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.81 million during the quarter. Plumas Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 33.77%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th.

About Plumas Bancorp

Plumas Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Plumas Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and middle market businesses, and individuals in Northeastern California and Northwestern Nevada. The company offers various deposit products, such as checking, interest-bearing checking, public funds and business sweep, savings, and retirement accounts, as well as time and remote deposits.

