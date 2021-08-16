ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a drop of 65.7% from the July 15th total of 16,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

ABN AMRO Bank stock opened at $13.86 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.17. ABN AMRO Bank has a 12-month low of $7.75 and a 12-month high of $13.87.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AAVMY shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of ABN AMRO Bank from $10.60 to $11.20 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of ABN AMRO Bank from €13.00 ($15.29) to €13.70 ($16.12) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of ABN AMRO Bank in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of ABN AMRO Bank from €11.40 ($13.41) to €11.30 ($13.29) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of ABN AMRO Bank from €10.80 ($12.71) to €13.00 ($15.29) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.30.

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, and Corporate & Institutional Banking segments. The Retail Banking segment offers banking products and services, including labelled residential mortgage products under the Florius brands; and consumer loans under the Alpha Credit Nederland, Credivance, Defam, and GreenLoans, Moneyou, and ABN AMRO brands.

