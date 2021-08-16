Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Absolute Software Corporation engages in the business of providing firmware-persistent endpoint security and management solutions. It provides solutions for computer security monitoring and endpoint management industry. The company’s solutions include data protection, lifecycle management, enterprise mobility management and IT service management as well as data loss prevention. Absolute Software Corporation is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ABST. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Absolute Software from C$20.00 to C$18.50 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Absolute Software from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Absolute Software from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Absolute Software from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of Absolute Software from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.75.

ABST stock opened at $11.54 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.89. Absolute Software has a 12-month low of $9.36 and a 12-month high of $21.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $572.08 million, a PE ratio of 144.27 and a beta of 0.88.

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.09). Absolute Software had a net margin of 3.09% and a negative return on equity of 19.49%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Absolute Software will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be issued a $0.0626 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 10th. Absolute Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.81%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABST. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Absolute Software in the fourth quarter worth about $11,708,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Absolute Software in the first quarter worth about $8,199,000. Edenbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Absolute Software by 77.4% in the second quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,296,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,772,000 after purchasing an additional 565,894 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in Absolute Software in the second quarter worth about $6,259,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in Absolute Software by 49.1% in the first quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 755,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,489,000 after purchasing an additional 248,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Absolute Software Corp. engages in the provision of cloud-based service that supports the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for a variety of organizations. Its solutions includes education, financial services, general date protection regulations (GDPR) compliance, government, healthcare, professional services, and technology solutions such as Absolute for Android, and Absolute for Chromebook.

