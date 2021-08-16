Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Stock Position Increased by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) by 55.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,028 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,074 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Accel Entertainment were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenvale Capital LLP grew its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 15.1% during the first quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 5,179,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,607,000 after buying an additional 679,051 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 17.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,355,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,608,000 after buying an additional 645,504 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 113.1% during the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 623,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,817,000 after buying an additional 331,004 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 21.6% during the first quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 1,297,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,181,000 after buying an additional 230,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 133.7% during the first quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 368,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,023,000 after buying an additional 210,612 shares in the last quarter. 47.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Gordon Rubenstein sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.26, for a total transaction of $337,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew H. Rubenstein sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.74, for a total value of $293,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,404 shares of company stock valued at $1,135,948 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ACEL opened at $11.09 on Monday. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.82 and a fifty-two week high of $15.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 41.08 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ACEL shares. Macquarie lifted their price target on Accel Entertainment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Accel Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Accel Entertainment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Accel Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.75.

Accel Entertainment Profile

Accel Entertainment, Inc engages in the installation and operation of video gaming terminals in licensed video gaming locations. It also operates stand-alone ATMs in gaming and non-gaming locations. The company was founded by Andrew Rubenstein and Gordon Rubenstein on December 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Burr Ridge, IL.

