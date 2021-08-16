Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Purchased by HighPoint Advisor Group LLC

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,147 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in Accenture by 7.0% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 32,012 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,436,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Accenture during the second quarter worth about $208,000. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Accenture by 1.0% during the second quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,033 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,316,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. increased its stake in Accenture by 13.1% during the second quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 865 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. increased its stake in Accenture by 1.1% during the second quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 8,564 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,525,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

ACN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Societe Generale upped their price target on Accenture from $313.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on Accenture from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Argus increased their target price on Accenture from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Accenture in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $309.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Accenture from $305.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $311.44.

Shares of Accenture stock traded up $3.17 on Monday, reaching $326.62. 45,677 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,957,161. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $304.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.11. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $210.42 and a 1-year high of $324.04.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 3,394 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.44, for a total transaction of $995,935.36. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 24,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,144,970.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.47, for a total value of $825,422.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,165,267.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,993 shares of company stock worth $6,194,020. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

