ACoconut (AC) 1-Day Volume Tops $88,377.00

ACoconut (CURRENCY:AC) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 16th. One ACoconut coin can now be bought for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000688 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, ACoconut has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar. ACoconut has a market capitalization of $831,694.80 and $88,377.00 worth of ACoconut was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ACoconut alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.65 or 0.00063053 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001913 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 47.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 20.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000070 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ACoconut Coin Profile

ACoconut is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 26th, 2014. ACoconut’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,661,650 coins. The official website for ACoconut is acbtc.fi . ACoconut’s official Twitter account is @AsiaCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Asia Coin is a Scrypt Coin with a very brief PoW phase of two weeks or 20,000 blocks. The PoW phase is scheduled to produce 40% of the hard capped limit of 360 million. The PoS phase is set for ten years with first-year stake interest set at a high 100% – which subsequently drops to 2%. Block time is 60 seconds, difficulty retargets every block and there was no pre-mine. “

Buying and Selling ACoconut

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACoconut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ACoconut should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ACoconut using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ACoconut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ACoconut and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.