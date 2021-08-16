Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) PT Lowered to $101.00

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Truist from $112.00 to $101.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.83% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on ATVI. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.00.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Activision Blizzard stock opened at $83.59 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.60. Activision Blizzard has a fifty-two week low of $71.19 and a fifty-two week high of $104.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $90.56.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.17% and a return on equity of 17.05%. On average, equities analysts predict that Activision Blizzard will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 3,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $81.93 per share, for a total transaction of $323,623.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 12,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $80.24 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,191.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.68% of the company’s stock.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

See Also: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.