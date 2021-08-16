Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) PT Lowered to $101.00

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Truist from $112.00 to $101.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.83% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research analysts have also commented on ATVI. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.00.
Activision Blizzard stock opened at $83.59 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.60. Activision Blizzard has a fifty-two week low of $71.19 and a fifty-two week high of $104.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $90.56.
In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 3,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $81.93 per share, for a total transaction of $323,623.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 12,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $80.24 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,191.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.68% of the company’s stock.
About Activision Blizzard
Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.
