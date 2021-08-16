Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ADEVF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Adevinta ASA in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Adevinta ASA in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered Adevinta ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Adevinta ASA in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

ADEVF opened at $20.23 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.10. Adevinta ASA has a 12-month low of $15.72 and a 12-month high of $20.23.

Adevinta ASA operates as an online classifieds company in France, Spain, rest of Europe, and internationally. It owns and operates approximately 30 online classified marketplaces in generalist, real estate, cars, consumer goods, jobs, and other categories across a range of Websites and mobile applications in 16 countries.

