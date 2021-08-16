ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) Given New $6.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) had its price target cut by HC Wainwright from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ADMA Biologics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $6.20.

Shares of ADMA opened at $1.49 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 8.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $191.00 million, a PE ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.61. ADMA Biologics has a 1 year low of $1.38 and a 1 year high of $3.71.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. ADMA Biologics had a negative net margin of 126.67% and a negative return on equity of 81.15%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ADMA Biologics will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADMA. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in ADMA Biologics in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in ADMA Biologics in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in ADMA Biologics in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 37.49% of the company’s stock.

ADMA Biologics Company Profile

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

