Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Acquired by Investors Financial Group LLC

Investors Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,615 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 565 shares during the quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 74.1% in the 2nd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 282 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 191.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 341 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 680.0% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. 64.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMD traded down $3.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $107.39. 1,771,636 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,535,934. The company has a market cap of $130.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $72.50 and a one year high of $122.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $92.75.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.09. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 39.20%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 99.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total value of $10,135,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,557,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $207,390,640.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 63,045 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.72, for a total transaction of $6,791,207.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 494,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,302,979.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 344,333 shares of company stock valued at $30,618,842. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMD. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.93.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

