Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $14.08 Million Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 34,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 68 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $14,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the first quarter worth $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the first quarter worth $33,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the first quarter worth $33,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the first quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global stock opened at $441.74 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $413.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $303.50 and a 12-month high of $444.64. The company has a market capitalization of $106.46 billion, a PE ratio of 43.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.95.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 347.40% and a net margin of 31.42%. Equities analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 26.35%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SPGI. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $443.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $476.00 to $491.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $437.00 price target for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $454.33.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

