Advisors Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) by 23.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 143,312 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 26,794 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned 0.30% of Cogent Communications worth $11,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 14.7% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,480,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,797,000 after buying an additional 189,967 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications in the first quarter valued at about $1,982,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 21.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,651,000 after buying an additional 12,053 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 164.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 15,679 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 1.8% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 83.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CCOI opened at $72.67 on Monday. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.20 and a 12-month high of $80.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 660.70 and a beta of 0.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.69.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.26). Cogent Communications had a net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 11.90%. The business had revenue of $147.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.78 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.805 per share. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 410.53%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CCOI shares. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price target on shares of Cogent Communications from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Cogent Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.50.

In other Cogent Communications news, Director Blake Bath sold 8,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total transaction of $679,787.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,237,213.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sean Robert Wallace sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.60, for a total transaction of $76,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,577,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,196 shares of company stock worth $1,926,583 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of internet access and Internet Protocol communications solutions. It offers internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

