Advisors Asset Management Inc. Purchases 17,797 Shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 436,353 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,797 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.80% of Tekla Life Sciences Investors worth $9,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. Institutional investors own 18.69% of the company’s stock.

Tekla Life Sciences Investors stock opened at $21.70 on Monday. Tekla Life Sciences Investors has a 12-month low of $16.60 and a 12-month high of $22.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.56%.

In other Tekla Life Sciences Investors news, President Daniel R. Omstead acquired 6,403 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.63 per share, for a total transaction of $138,496.89. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now owns 146,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,168,557.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Tekla Life Sciences Investors is a non-diversified closed-end healthcare fund, which engages in investing in the life sciences industry. The fund primarily invest in biotechnology, pharmaceutical, diagnostics, managed healthcare, medical equipment, hospitals, and healthcare information technology and services.

