Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company which is engaged in developing enzyme-based therapeutics in the field of amino acid metabolism to treat inborn errors of metabolism and cancer. Its portfolio of products consists of AEB1102, AEB3103, AEB2109 and AEB4104 which are in different clinical trial phase. Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. is based in Austin, Texas. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AGLE. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.56.

AGLE opened at $6.03 on Thursday. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.82 and a 1-year high of $9.90. The company has a market capitalization of $295.86 million, a P/E ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.72.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $13.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.45 million. Analysts predict that Aeglea BioTherapeutics will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 111.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,949 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $91,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 93.7% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,835 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 8,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 9.4% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. 84.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Company Profile

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of patients and families with rare metabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 that is in Phase III PEACE trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency.

