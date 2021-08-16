Aeternity Price Tops $0.15 (AE)

Aeternity (CURRENCY:AE) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 16th. Aeternity has a total market cap of $50.93 million and $8.50 million worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aeternity coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000315 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Aeternity has traded up 5.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aeternity Profile

Aeternity uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 2nd, 2017. Aeternity’s total supply is 387,758,954 coins and its circulating supply is 341,938,010 coins. The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeternity’s official website is www.aeternity.com . Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aeternity is a scalable blockchain platform that enables high bandwidth transacting, purely-functional smart contracts, and decentralized oracles. The use of the blockchain is not free, and requires that the user spends a token called Aeon. Aeon's are used as payment for any resources one consumes on the platform, as well as the basis for financial applications implemented on the platform. All system fees get paid with aeon, all smart contracts settle in aeon. “

Aeternity Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeternity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeternity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aeternity using one of the exchanges listed above.

