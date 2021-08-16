Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Bought by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 103.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,047,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 533,515 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Aflac were worth $56,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 6,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Aflac during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Aflac by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 22,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Aflac by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,190,000 after acquiring an additional 10,929 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Aflac alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Aflac from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. boosted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Aflac has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.83.

In other news, Director Karole Lloyd acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.21 per share, for a total transaction of $55,210.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 37,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,044,702.35. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 12,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total transaction of $660,319.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,268,416.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AFL traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $57.53. 168,452 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,465,424. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.94, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.44. Aflac Incorporated has a twelve month low of $33.37 and a twelve month high of $57.63.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.32. Aflac had a net margin of 25.23% and a return on equity of 11.79%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.61%.

About Aflac

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

Featured Story: When is a capital gain realized?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.